Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 53.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.02% to Rs 15253.64 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto rose 53.17% to Rs 2122.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1385.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 15253.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12815.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15253.6412815.5318.5416.183117.652397.362998.662299.092122.031385.44

