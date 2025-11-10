AstraZeneca Pharma slides after Q2 PAT decline 2% QoQ

AstraZeneca Pharma slipped 2.19% to Rs 8,879.50 after the company's standalone net profit shed 2.88% to Rs 54.22 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 55.83 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 6.22% QoQ to Rs 559.09 crore in the quarter ended 30 september 2025.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit surged 41.08% while revenue from operations increased 37.03% in Q2 FY26.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 78.11 crore in Q2 FY26, up 53.06% compared to Rs 51.03 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses rose 33.42% to Rs 487.15 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. During the quarter, purchase of stock-in-trade stood at Rs 432.40 crore (up 71.67% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 60.45 crore (down 11.15% YoY).

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit climbed 313.10 % to Rs 110.05 crore on 36.43% increase in revenue to Rs 1,085.40 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Bhavana Agrawal, chief financial officer & director of the company, said, Our strong Q2/H1 results reflect AstraZenecas strong growth trajectory and unwavering commitment to science-led progress. We continue to strengthen our leadership across therapy areas by advancing an innovation-first portfolio that delivers both patient impact and business value. Every approval and milestone underscore our focus on accelerating access to breakthrough treatments and driving sustainable, longterm growth. Praveen Akkinepally, country president & managing director, AstraZeneca Pharma India, added, Our performance this quarter/in H1, is a clear testament to AstraZenecas purpose in action, translating cutting-edge science into life-changing medicines for patients in India. As we scale across our therapy areas, our focus on innovation, partnerships, and patient-centricity is shaping a more accessible and outcomes-driven healthcare ecosystem. Our momentum reinforces our vision to transform healthcare delivery and set new benchmarks for scientific excellence in India.