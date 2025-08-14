Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 83.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.86% to Rs 386.88 crore

Net profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder rose 83.92% to Rs 51.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 386.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 342.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.386.88342.8015.8512.1063.4942.8752.8032.8751.5928.05

