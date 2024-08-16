Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.51 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:39 AM IST
Sales decline 25.45% to Rs 58.43 crore

Net Loss of Astron Paper & Board Mill reported to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.45% to Rs 58.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales58.4378.38 -25 OPM %-15.542.56 -PBDT-11.53-0.60 -1822 PBT-13.44-2.49 -440 NP-9.51-1.89 -403

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

