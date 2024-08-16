Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit rises 21.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.83% to Rs 250.02 croreNet profit of Maheshwari Logistics rose 21.38% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.83% to Rs 250.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 271.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales250.02271.26 -8 OPM %5.765.01 -PBDT7.437.65 -3 PBT3.874.88 -21 NP3.693.04 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News