Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit rises 21.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.83% to Rs 250.02 crore

Net profit of Maheshwari Logistics rose 21.38% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.83% to Rs 250.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 271.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.250.02271.265.765.017.437.653.874.883.693.04

