Atharv Enterprises standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.70% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Atharv Enterprises rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.70% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.260.27-261.54-170.370.090.060.070.050.050.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News