Equitas Small Finance Bank receives credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank has received credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:

Tier II bonds (Rs 500 crore) - IND AA-/Stable
Tier II bonds (Rs 500 crore) - IND AA-/ Stable
Issuer rating - IND AA-/ Stable
Certificate of deposits (Rs 2,500 crore) - IND A1+

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

