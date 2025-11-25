Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ather Energy allots 7.69 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Ather Energy has allotted 7,69,375 equity shares under ESOP on 25 November 2025. Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 38,06,37,934/- consisting of 38,06,37,934 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each to Rs. 38,14,07,309/- consisting of 38,14,07,309 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

