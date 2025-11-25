Ather Energy allots 7.69 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Ather Energy has allotted 7,69,375 equity shares under ESOP on 25 November 2025. Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 38,06,37,934/- consisting of 38,06,37,934 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each to Rs. 38,14,07,309/- consisting of 38,14,07,309 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.

