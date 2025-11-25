B. L. Kashyap advances after securing order worth Rs 254 crore from DLF Home Developers

B. L. Kashyap and Sons gained 2.38% to Rs 48.20 after the company announced that it has secured a new order worth Rs 254.22 crore from DLF Home Developers.

The contract is for the execution of civil structural, rough finishing, and waterproofing work at Sector 63 in Gurugram. The project scope specifically covers one high-rise tower, associated low-rise buildings, and ancillary structures.

The company is required to complete the project within a period of 37 months.

B. L. Kashyap and Sons is an EPC company engaged in the business of construction of high-rise residential and commercial complexes, IT parks, institutional buildings, etc.