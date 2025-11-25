Restaurant Brands Asia fires up the grill after value hunters step in

Restaurant Brands Asia rose 4.56% to Rs 64 as investors stepped in to accumulate the stock after a sustained decline.The counter has been under pressure recently, slipping 8.49% over the past month, 18.51% in three months, and 20.05% over the last year.
Restaurant Brands Asia is the national master franchisee of the Burger King brand in India. It has exclusive rights to develop, establish, operate and franchise Burger King branded restaurants across India. RBA's subsidiaries are exclusive national master franchisees of the brands Burger King and Popeyes in Indonesia.
On a consolidated basis, Restaurant Brands Asia reported net loss of Rs 58.60 crore in Q2 September 2025, lower than net loss of Rs 60.17 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales jumped 11.23% YoY to Rs 703.43 crore in Q2 September 2025.
