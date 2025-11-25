Niraj Cement Structurals hits the roof after securing Rs 220-cr NHIDCL order

Niraj Cement Structurals hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 37.21 after the company announced that it has received a work order valued at Rs 220.14 crore from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL).

According to the companys exchange filing, the order involves the construction of a two-lane road with paved shoulders for the Kohima Bypass road, connecting NH-39 (New NH-02), NH-150 (New NH-02), NH-61 (New NH-29), and NH-39 (New NH-02), covering Design Km 21.000 to Design Km 32.268 (design length: 11.268 km) in Nagaland. The project falls under the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for Development of Road Network in the North Eastern States (SARDP-NE) on an EPC mode of contract.

The total value of the order is Rs 220.14 cr and is scheduled to be executed over 24 months.