Niraj Cement Structurals hits the roof after securing Rs 220-cr NHIDCL order

Niraj Cement Structurals hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 37.21 after the company announced that it has received a work order valued at Rs 220.14 crore from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL).According to the companys exchange filing, the order involves the construction of a two-lane road with paved shoulders for the Kohima Bypass road, connecting NH-39 (New NH-02), NH-150 (New NH-02), NH-61 (New NH-29), and NH-39 (New NH-02), covering Design Km 21.000 to Design Km 32.268 (design length: 11.268 km) in Nagaland. The project falls under the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for Development of Road Network in the North Eastern States (SARDP-NE) on an EPC mode of contract.
The total value of the order is Rs 220.14 cr and is scheduled to be executed over 24 months.
Niraj Cement Structurals is engaged in infrastructural services.
The companys consolidated net profit soared 124.7% to Rs 8.81 crore, supported by a 24.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 171.74 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.
As of 25 November 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 224.51 crore on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app