Ather Energy introduces Battery as a Service and other initiatives to drive EV sales

Ather Energy announced three major initiatives designed to address the key barriers preventing consumers from switching to electric vehicles. The company has introduced Battery as a Service (BaaS), expanded its Assured Buyback programme to a larger customer base, and launched an Extended Comprehensive Warranty (ECW). All of these initiatives are aimed at making electric scooters a more accessible and worry-free choice for Indian families.
The initiatives directly address the three primary concerns that potential EV buyers face: upfront costs, uncertainty about resale value and warranty concerns. With BaaS, customers can now purchase the Ather Rizta starting at Rs 75,999 (ex-showroom Lucknow) and the 450 Series starting at Rs 84,341 (ex-showroom Lucknow), with flexible monthly plans for battery usage, offered by banks/non-banking financial corporations and other entities with whom Ather has partnered.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app