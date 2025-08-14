Ather Energy introduces Battery as a Service and other initiatives to drive EV sales

Ather Energy announced three major initiatives designed to address the key barriers preventing consumers from switching to electric vehicles. The company has introduced Battery as a Service (BaaS), expanded its Assured Buyback programme to a larger customer base, and launched an Extended Comprehensive Warranty (ECW). All of these initiatives are aimed at making electric scooters a more accessible and worry-free choice for Indian families.

The initiatives directly address the three primary concerns that potential EV buyers face: upfront costs, uncertainty about resale value and warranty concerns. With BaaS, customers can now purchase the Ather Rizta starting at Rs 75,999 (ex-showroom Lucknow) and the 450 Series starting at Rs 84,341 (ex-showroom Lucknow), with flexible monthly plans for battery usage, offered by banks/non-banking financial corporations and other entities with whom Ather has partnered.