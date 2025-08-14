Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Ashnisha Industries rose 140.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.350.42-71.43-214.290.250.180.120.050.120.05

