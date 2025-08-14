Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 441.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 190.33 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments rose 441.21% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 190.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 169.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.190.33169.3514.924.4631.4710.6523.964.6219.703.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News