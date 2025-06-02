Ather Energy opens its 55th experience centre in Dharashiv, Maharashtra

Ather Energy crossed a milestone with the opening of its 55th Experience Centre (EC) in Maharashtra, located in Dharashiv. Over the last few months, Ather has focused on rapidly expanding its presence in the state, to cater to the growing market and demand for its electric scooters, especially the Rizta - Ather's first family scooter.
In the last two months, Ather has opened 16 new Experience Centres in Maharashtra in locations such as Vasai, Wardha, Solapur, Hadapsar, Bhusawal, Malegaon, Chalisgaon, Kudal, Dharashiv, Nashik, Savedi, Udhyam Nagar, and Barshi. With increasing demand for EVs across the state, Ather plans to continue expanding its presence with more ECs in the coming months. In addition to the Experience Centres, Ather currently has 39 Service Centres (SCs) in Maharashtra, including three Gold Service Centres in Nashik, Vasai and Kolhapur. To support the EV two-wheeler ecosystem and make the ownership experience hassle-free, Ather has also established the Ather grid fast charging network across the state. Maharashtra has 524 Ather Grid Fast-chargers and Neighbourhood charges as of March 31, 2025. The Ather Grid is India's widest 2-wheeler fast charging network. As of March 31, 2025, Ather has installed 3,578 Fast chargers and Neighbourhood chargers across India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app