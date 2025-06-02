Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ather Energy opens its 55th experience centre in Dharashiv, Maharashtra

Ather Energy opens its 55th experience centre in Dharashiv, Maharashtra

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Ather Energy crossed a milestone with the opening of its 55th Experience Centre (EC) in Maharashtra, located in Dharashiv. Over the last few months, Ather has focused on rapidly expanding its presence in the state, to cater to the growing market and demand for its electric scooters, especially the Rizta - Ather's first family scooter.

In the last two months, Ather has opened 16 new Experience Centres in Maharashtra in locations such as Vasai, Wardha, Solapur, Hadapsar, Bhusawal, Malegaon, Chalisgaon, Kudal, Dharashiv, Nashik, Savedi, Udhyam Nagar, and Barshi. With increasing demand for EVs across the state, Ather plans to continue expanding its presence with more ECs in the coming months. In addition to the Experience Centres, Ather currently has 39 Service Centres (SCs) in Maharashtra, including three Gold Service Centres in Nashik, Vasai and Kolhapur. To support the EV two-wheeler ecosystem and make the ownership experience hassle-free, Ather has also established the Ather grid fast charging network across the state. Maharashtra has 524 Ather Grid Fast-chargers and Neighbourhood charges as of March 31, 2025. The Ather Grid is India's widest 2-wheeler fast charging network. As of March 31, 2025, Ather has installed 3,578 Fast chargers and Neighbourhood chargers across India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

