Board of Ujaas Energy allots 45.06 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
At meeting held on 02 June 2025

The Board of Ujaas Energy at its meeting held on 02 June 2025 has allotted 45,06,049 Bonus Equity Shares of ₹ 1/- each in the ratio of 17:25 i.e., 17 (Seventeen) fully paid-up Equity Shares of ₹ 1/- each for every 25 (Twenty five) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of ₹ 1/- each held by those eligible public shareholders whose name appeared in the Register of Shareholders of the Company as on Friday, May 30, 2025, i.e., the Record Date fixed for this purpose.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

