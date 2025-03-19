Mastek Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 March 2025.

Mastek Ltd crashed 4.58% to Rs 2327.7 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22526 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12487 shares in the past one month.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd lost 3.20% to Rs 538.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61984 shares in the past one month.

Phoenix Mills Ltd tumbled 3.07% to Rs 1559.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35394 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8192 shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd slipped 2.88% to Rs 4774.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1447 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2737 shares in the past one month.

Tech Mahindra Ltd fell 2.27% to Rs 1398.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44532 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30999 shares in the past one month.

