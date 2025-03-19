Larsen & Toubro gains as board to mull fund raising on 21 March

Larsen & Toubro added 1.53% to Rs 3,320.90 after the company's board of directors announced that it will meet on 21 March 2025 to consider a proposal for fundraising through a debt issue.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Larsen & Toubro reported a 13.96% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,358.84 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,947.36 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.31% YoY to Rs 64,667.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

