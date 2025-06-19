Atishay gains on securing Rs 86 lakh order from Central Co-operative Bank, Bikaner

Atishay rose 1.04% to Rs 139.20 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 85.54 lakh from The Central Co-operative Bank, Bikaner.

The contract, awarded under the Co-operative Department of Rajasthan, involves the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of Micro ATM devices for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

According to the company, the execution of the project is scheduled to be completed by 2nd July 2025.

The company clarified that neither the promoters nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

Furthermore, the order does not fall within the scope of related party transactions and is confirmed to be executed at arms length terms.