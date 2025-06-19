Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Softtech Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Softtech Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
GTPL Hathway Ltd, Aeroflex Industries Ltd, Sat Industries Ltd and Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 June 2025.

Softtech Engineers Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 383.25 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1666 shares in the past one month.

GTPL Hathway Ltd spiked 14.59% to Rs 128. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86156 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5542 shares in the past one month.

Aeroflex Industries Ltd surged 13.70% to Rs 198.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66759 shares in the past one month.

Sat Industries Ltd jumped 11.29% to Rs 99.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33195 shares in the past one month.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd advanced 9.98% to Rs 15.54. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7143 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

