Krishana Phoschem board OKs proposal to set-up new fertilizer plant in Madhya Pradesh

Krishana Phoschem announced its in-principle approval for the establishment of new manufacturing facilities in Meghnagar, Jhabhua, Madhya Pradesh.

The plan includes a 500 TPD DAP/NPK fertilizer plant and a 300 TPD Sulphuric acid plant, with flexibility for other fertilizer-related manufacturing activities. The proposed project's funding will come from both debt and internal accruals.

Krishana Phoschem manufactures single super phosohate (SSP), diammonium phosphate (DAP) and nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium NPK fertilisers. The company has six plants in Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh.

The company's net profit surged to Rs 32.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.53% to Rs 472.88 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.