Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FM says India has 87% Fintech adoption rate compared to 67% globally

FM says India has 87% Fintech adoption rate compared to 67% globally

Image
Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that the speed with which innovation is happening in the country is a dream for many. The Union Minister congratulated the winners and praised banks and fintech for doing extraordinarily well in the digital payments sector. Creating new paradigms is something unique to Indian Fintech, which several countries have already appreciated. These nations are collaborating with India on the same, Sitharaman said. Today UPI is active in 7 countries, the minister added. The Union Minister said that nearly half of all real time digital transactions of the world are happening in India with 35 crore active users being a part of UPI system. Recognising the role of people in adopting Fintech, Sitharaman said that India's digital payments success story is a collective effort of all the stakeholders. India has 87% Fintech adoption rate compared to 67% globally. The Union Minister also persuaded the banks and Fintech to reach the remotest areas of the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen weakens past 145 as dollar rallies post Fed

Nifty fails to hold 24,800 level; PSU Bank shares under pressure

Dollar index at one-week high as Fed holds rates steady; safe haven demand supports

India can become a global leader in long-haul tourism with the right focus and sustained investment: FICCI-Skift Report

AAVAS Financiers gains as board approves Rs 200 crore NCD issuance via private placement

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story