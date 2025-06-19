Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Biocon Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd and Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 June 2025.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd surged 7.39% to Rs 81.28 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74975 shares in the past one month.

Biocon Ltd soared 2.44% to Rs 350.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd spiked 2.37% to Rs 18904.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8374 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7617 shares in the past one month.

Indigo Paints Ltd spurt 2.19% to Rs 1124.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6163 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12782 shares in the past one month.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd added 2.16% to Rs 646.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

