Atishay hits the floor after Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Atishay was locked in lower circuit of 5% at Rs 165.65 after the company's standalone net profit slipped 6.34% to Rs 2.36 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2.52 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations tanked 26.50% to Rs 12.84 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 17.47 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses slipped 29.71% YoY to Rs 10.36 crore during the quarter. Purchase and other operating expenditure was at Rs 6.05 crore (down 42.27% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 2.65 crore (up 3.92% YoY) in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax jumped 10.13% to Rs 3.37 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 3.06 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit declined 20.72% to Rs 70 core on a 17.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 53.25 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share, i.e. (10%) of face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. company has approved and fixed Tuesday, 03 June 2025 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of members for payment of the final dividend for the financial year 2024- 25, as may be approved by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance, and retail fintech services.

The company currently has a market capitalization of Rs 181.91 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

