Atishay standalone net profit declines 6.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.50% to Rs 12.84 croreNet profit of Atishay declined 6.72% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.50% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.31% to Rs 7.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 51.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
