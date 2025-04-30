Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.65% to Rs 372.56 crore

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance rose 2.61% to Rs 36.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 372.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 390.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.04% to Rs 120.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.31% to Rs 1404.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1102.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

372.56390.721404.171102.9356.6747.4758.2961.0620.2626.8183.1797.9312.5219.4252.5570.2636.1935.27120.52115.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News