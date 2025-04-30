Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 61.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 61.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 7.86% to Rs 1199.28 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank declined 61.61% to Rs 123.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 321.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.86% to Rs 1199.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1111.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.11% to Rs 501.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 669.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 17.34% to Rs 4709.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4013.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1199.281111.85 8 4709.794013.81 17 OPM %40.7245.64 -42.7743.10 - PBDT119.84166.49 -28 473.68514.35 -8 PBT119.84166.49 -28 473.68514.35 -8 NP123.48321.68 -62 501.42669.54 -25

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

