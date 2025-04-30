Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 61.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.86% to Rs 1199.28 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank declined 61.61% to Rs 123.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 321.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.86% to Rs 1199.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1111.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.11% to Rs 501.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 669.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 17.34% to Rs 4709.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4013.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1199.281111.854709.794013.8140.7245.6442.7743.10119.84166.49473.68514.35119.84166.49473.68514.35123.48321.68501.42669.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News