Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 14.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.08% to Rs 2174.41 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 14.52% to Rs 251.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 2174.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1873.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.2174.411873.1318.0717.61424.83360.16341.73297.70251.62219.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News