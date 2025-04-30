Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 14.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 14.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 16.08% to Rs 2174.41 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 14.52% to Rs 251.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 2174.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1873.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2174.411873.13 16 OPM %18.0717.61 -PBDT424.83360.16 18 PBT341.73297.70 15 NP251.62219.72 15

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

