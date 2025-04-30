Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 5.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.37% to Rs 523.22 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 5.90% to Rs 71.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.37% to Rs 523.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 407.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.98% to Rs 225.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 244.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 2035.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1577.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

523.22407.582035.791577.2159.9262.2057.1063.35111.90100.33352.60365.4398.6590.85303.75328.0871.6567.66225.18244.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News