Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 5.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 5.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.37% to Rs 523.22 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 5.90% to Rs 71.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.37% to Rs 523.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 407.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.98% to Rs 225.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 244.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 2035.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1577.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales523.22407.58 28 2035.791577.21 29 OPM %59.9262.20 -57.1063.35 - PBDT111.90100.33 12 352.60365.43 -4 PBT98.6590.85 9 303.75328.08 -7 NP71.6567.66 6 225.18244.70 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kiduja India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 81.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Strides Pharma's US arm acquires four drugs to bolster portfolio

Board of Bajaj Finance approves increase in authorised share capital to Rs 1000 cr

Board of NTPC Green Energy approves borrowing up to Rs 5,000 cr for FY26

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story