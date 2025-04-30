Kiduja India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Kiduja India reported to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 33.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 85.99% to Rs 6.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

010.166.3145.03096.9578.2996.58-4.096.71-6.2633.94-4.096.71-6.2633.94-4.096.71-6.2633.94

