Atishay standalone net profit rises 377.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 156.91% to Rs 17.47 crore

Net profit of Atishay rose 377.36% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 156.91% to Rs 17.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 753.85% to Rs 5.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 101.58% to Rs 43.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

17.476.8043.2621.4619.2310.5917.683.873.961.109.302.453.380.747.621.012.530.535.550.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News