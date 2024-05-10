V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.59% to Rs 516.32 crore

Net Loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 23.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 516.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 450.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.36% to Rs 54.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 2244.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2082.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

