ABB India standalone net profit rises 87.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
Sales rise 27.87% to Rs 3063.72 crore

Net profit of ABB India rose 87.55% to Rs 459.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 244.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.87% to Rs 3063.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2395.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3063.722395.94 28 OPM %18.4511.91 -PBDT648.51355.33 83 PBT617.09327.85 88 NP459.29244.89 88

First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

