Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Global Health Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Global Health Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Global Health Ltd saw volume of 48.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.46 lakh shares

PCBL Chemical Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 July 2025.

Global Health Ltd saw volume of 48.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.20% to Rs.1,281.40. Volumes stood at 2.93 lakh shares in the last session.

PCBL Chemical Ltd notched up volume of 94.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.43% to Rs.426.30. Volumes stood at 6.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd recorded volume of 58.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.01% to Rs.555.50. Volumes stood at 32.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd notched up volume of 112.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.32% to Rs.641.75. Volumes stood at 5.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Sammaan Capital Ltd saw volume of 627.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 117.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.13% to Rs.127.75. Volumes stood at 124.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Abbott India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd soars 1.25%, rises for third straight session

Fedbank Financial Services allots 13,125 equity shares under ESOS

Nifty below 25,500 level; auto shares gear up

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story