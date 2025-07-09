Volumes jump at Global Health Ltd counter

Global Health Ltd saw volume of 48.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.46 lakh shares

PCBL Chemical Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 July 2025.

Global Health Ltd saw volume of 48.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.20% to Rs.1,281.40. Volumes stood at 2.93 lakh shares in the last session.

PCBL Chemical Ltd notched up volume of 94.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.43% to Rs.426.30. Volumes stood at 6.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd recorded volume of 58.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.01% to Rs.555.50. Volumes stood at 32.93 lakh shares in the last session. Syrma SGS Technology Ltd notched up volume of 112.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.32% to Rs.641.75. Volumes stood at 5.31 lakh shares in the last session. Sammaan Capital Ltd saw volume of 627.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 117.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.13% to Rs.127.75. Volumes stood at 124.1 lakh shares in the last session.