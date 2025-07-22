Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddy's Lab receives EIR from USFDA for Middleburgh API facility

Dr Reddy's Lab receives EIR from USFDA for Middleburgh API facility

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced that its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Middleburgh, New York, has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the EIR was issued following a good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection conducted by the USFDA. The inspection outcome has been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), and the inspection is now officially closed under 21 CFR 20.64(d)(3).

This follows Dr. Reddys earlier disclosure dated 17 May 2025, in which it informed that the USFDA had completed a GMP inspection of the Middleburgh facility. The inspection took place from 12 May to 16 May 2025 (US EST) and concluded with the issuance of a Form 483 containing two observations. The company confirmed that it will address the observations within the stipulated timeline.

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,594 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), marking a 22% year-on-year increase from Rs 1,307 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 8,506 crore, compared to Rs 7,083 crore in Q4FY24.

The scrip shed 0.44% to Rs 1,254 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oberoi Realty drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 28% YoY to Rs 421 cr

Eternal Ltd Spurts 9.99%

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹36,000 crore

B. L. Kashyap and Sons gains after securing Rs 910-cr order from BPTP

Barometers edge higher in early trade; Nifty above 25,100 level

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story