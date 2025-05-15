Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlantaa consolidated net profit declines 93.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Atlantaa consolidated net profit declines 93.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Sales decline 72.44% to Rs 25.18 crore

Net profit of Atlantaa declined 93.90% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 72.44% to Rs 25.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.88% to Rs 42.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 466.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.71% to Rs 68.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 132.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales25.1891.37 -72 68.10132.77 -49 OPM %56.2029.51 -48.0640.10 - PBDT15.9934.56 -54 60.3464.89 -7 PBT5.3425.32 -79 17.8029.10 -39 NP9.33152.88 -94 42.60466.92 -91

