Atlantaa consolidated net profit declines 93.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.44% to Rs 25.18 crore

Net profit of Atlantaa declined 93.90% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 72.44% to Rs 25.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.88% to Rs 42.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 466.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.71% to Rs 68.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 132.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

25.1891.3768.10132.7756.2029.5148.0640.1015.9934.5660.3464.895.3425.3217.8029.109.33152.8842.60466.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News