Camex standalone net profit declines 90.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.01% to Rs 37.21 croreNet profit of Camex declined 90.32% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 37.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.38% to Rs 1.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.75% to Rs 133.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
