Camex standalone net profit declines 90.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Camex standalone net profit declines 90.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 1.01% to Rs 37.21 crore

Net profit of Camex declined 90.32% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 37.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.38% to Rs 1.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.75% to Rs 133.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.2137.59 -1 133.65141.81 -6 OPM %5.565.59 -2.953.28 - PBDT0.832.17 -62 3.454.96 -30 PBT0.482.09 -77 2.874.65 -38 NP0.151.55 -90 1.893.46 -45

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

