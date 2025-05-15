Camex standalone net profit declines 90.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.01% to Rs 37.21 crore

Net profit of Camex declined 90.32% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 37.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.38% to Rs 1.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.75% to Rs 133.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

37.2137.59133.65141.815.565.592.953.280.832.173.454.960.482.092.874.650.151.551.893.46

