Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 24.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.59% to Rs 81.63 crore

Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 24.76% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 75.59% to Rs 81.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.12% to Rs 24.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.06% to Rs 247.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 172.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

81.6346.49247.82172.0230.8235.5131.4532.2023.9315.0676.9251.0810.549.2133.2621.717.866.3024.8616.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News