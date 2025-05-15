Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 24.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 24.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 75.59% to Rs 81.63 crore

Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 24.76% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 75.59% to Rs 81.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.12% to Rs 24.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.06% to Rs 247.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 172.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales81.6346.49 76 247.82172.02 44 OPM %30.8235.51 -31.4532.20 - PBDT23.9315.06 59 76.9251.08 51 PBT10.549.21 14 33.2621.71 53 NP7.866.30 25 24.8616.13 54

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

