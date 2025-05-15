IVP standalone net profit declines 19.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.01% to Rs 149.36 crore

Net profit of IVP declined 19.20% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.01% to Rs 149.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.90% to Rs 11.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 538.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

149.36142.23538.99546.105.206.214.685.106.617.8120.9922.175.156.4115.2616.633.834.7411.3112.28

