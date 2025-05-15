Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 58.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 58.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.71% to Rs 328.36 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories declined 58.84% to Rs 27.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 328.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 385.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.32% to Rs 260.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.24% to Rs 1476.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1558.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales328.36385.01 -15 1476.841558.58 -5 OPM %15.5627.77 -21.8929.68 - PBDT56.19108.66 -48 335.48461.14 -27 PBT39.3092.20 -57 269.93401.44 -33 NP27.8167.56 -59 260.11300.08 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 24.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Camex standalone net profit declines 90.32% in the March 2025 quarter

IVP standalone net profit declines 19.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 11.13% in the March 2025 quarter

L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 7.91% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story