Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 58.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.71% to Rs 328.36 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories declined 58.84% to Rs 27.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 328.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 385.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.32% to Rs 260.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.24% to Rs 1476.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1558.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

