Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 11.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.57% to Rs 135.41 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 11.13% to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 135.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.03% to Rs 50.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 451.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 421.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

135.41127.06451.82421.2313.0712.7812.8812.3022.4821.1475.6668.0020.8619.6169.1361.9415.1813.6650.8344.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News