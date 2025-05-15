Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 11.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.57% to Rs 135.41 croreNet profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 11.13% to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 135.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.03% to Rs 50.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 451.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 421.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content