Adani Ports handled port cargo volumes grow 11% in Sep'25

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced its operational performance:

APSEZ's Sep'25 port cargo volume grows 11%, handles all-time high half-yearly port cargo and rail volume.

During Sep'25, APSEZ handled port cargo volume of 41.6 MMT (+11% YoY), led by containers (+14% YoY). During H1 FY26, APSEZ handled 244.2 MMT of port cargo (+11% YoY) clocking its highest ever H1 volume, led by containers (+20% YoY) Logistics rail volume during Sep'25 stood at 60,640 TEUs (+22% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 1.63 MMT (flat YoY) Logistics rail volume during H1 FY26 stood at an all-time high of 358,406 TEUs (+15% YoY). H1 FY26 GPWIS volume stood at 10.98 MMT (+3% YoY).

