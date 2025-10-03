V2 Retail hits record high after revenue soars 86% YoY to Rs 705 cr in Q2 FY26

V2 Retail jumped 3.34% to Rs 2,239.20 after the company's standalone revenue surged 86% to Rs 705 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 380 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

The said growth was driven by focused execution, innovation-led expansion, and deeper market penetration.

The same stores sales growth (SSSG) jumped 23.4% YoY during the quarter, supported by advanced, data-led assortment curation and strong sell-through rates.

Store productivity remains strong, with monthly sales per square feet at Rs 938 despite rapid network expansion into new geographies. This performance highlights the strength of its sharper assortments, faster replenishments capabilities, and enhanced value propositions for customers, the company stated in regulatory filing.

The company added 43 new stores in Q2 FY26. As of September 30, 2025, the companys store count stands at 259 stores with a retail footprint of approximately 27.94 lakh sq. ft., strengthening its ability to serve an increasingly diverse customer base. In H1 FY26, the companys standalone revenue from operations grew by 68% YoY to Rs 1,334.9 crore. Same store sales (SSSG) growth stood at approximately 13.3%, while sales per square foot per month (PSF) stood at Rs 948 in H1 FY26. The company added a net 70 new stores, with only one store closure in H1 FY26. V2 Retail is one of the fastest-growing retail company in India and enjoys strong brand equity from customers across segments. The company offers a portfolio of products, including apparel and lifestyle products.