BSE SME Telge Projects constructs a modest listing

Telge Projects was trading at Rs 110.90 on the BSE, a premium of 5.62% compared with the issue price of Rs 105.

The scrip was listed at Rs 108.10, a premium of 2.95% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 2.6% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 112 and a low of Rs 108.10. About 6.30 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Telge Projects' IPO was subscribed 2.86 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2025 and it closed on 29 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 95 to Rs 105 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 25,94,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 71.50% from 97.28% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to fund capital expenditures, including the purchase of additional office premises in Pune, Maharashtra; purchase of computers, laptops, related accessories, and software subscriptions; hiring manpower for the company; investing in its subsidiary Telge Projects Inc. to support manpower recruitment and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Telge Projects on 24 September 2025, raised Rs 7.69 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.33 lakh shares at Rs 105 each to 6 anchor investors.