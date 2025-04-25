Volumes soar at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd recorded volume of 550.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39.58 lakh shares

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Nava Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 April 2025.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd recorded volume of 550.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.66% to Rs.192.10. Volumes stood at 46.24 lakh shares in the last session.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 82.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.06% to Rs.1,689.50. Volumes stood at 8.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd registered volume of 52.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.16 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.66% to Rs.1,172.50. Volumes stood at 9.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Nava Ltd registered volume of 27.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.42% to Rs.476.20. Volumes stood at 7.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd witnessed volume of 10.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.29% to Rs.4,439.30. Volumes stood at 2.21 lakh shares in the last session.

