Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2220.00 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Sales decline 3.00% to Rs 97.00 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 2220.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1965.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.00% to Rs 97.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 100.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales97.00100.00 -3 OPM %14.439.00 -PBDT9.009.00 0 PBT-21.00-23.00 9 NP-2220.00-1965.00 -13

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

