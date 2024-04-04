Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 98.15 points or 1.71% at 5832.38 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.99%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.98%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 4%),CESC Ltd (up 2.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.1%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.08%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.01%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.92%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.72%).

On the other hand, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 1.46%), EMS Ltd (down 1.15%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 0.73%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 223.63 or 0.3% at 74100.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.05 points or 0.23% at 22485.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 263.83 points or 0.58% at 45819.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.52 points or 0.37% at 13867.04.

On BSE,2410 shares were trading in green, 689 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

