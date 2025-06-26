Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orbit Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orbit Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Ind-Swift Ltd, Pakka Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd and Brainbees Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 June 2025.

Orbit Exports Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 214.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1569 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Ltd spiked 17.99% to Rs 19.61. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17124 shares in the past one month.

Pakka Ltd surged 14.33% to Rs 214.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21473 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd advanced 10.33% to Rs 142.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1621 shares in the past one month.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd jumped 10.30% to Rs 374.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

