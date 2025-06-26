Barometers trade with decent gains; Financial services shares rally for 3rd day

The Nifty traded above the 25,400 level. Financial services shares witnessed buying demand for the third consecutive trading session.
At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 536.96 points or 0.65% to 83,295.47. The Nifty 50 index added 163.10 points or 0.65% to 25,408.30.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.06%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,884 shares rose and 1,948 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.17% to 13.12. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,506.90, at a premium of 98.60 points as compared with the spot at 25,408.30.
The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 38.8 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 57.9 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Financial Services index jumped 1.01% to 27,121.25. The index advanced 2.12% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Jio Financial Services (up 2.31%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.78%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (up 1.42%), HDFC Bank (up 1.23%), Axis Bank (up 1.20%), ICICI Bank (up 1.07%), Shriram Finance (up 1%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 0.99%), Bajaj Finserv (up 0.96%) and Power Finance Corporation (up 0.65%).
On the other hand, HDFC Asset Management Company (down 1.09%), State Bank of India (down 0.73%) and Muthoot Finance (down 0.61%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
KNR Constructions rose 0.41%. The company announced that its joint venture KNRCL-HCPL has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 4,800.57 crore for a major coal mining project in Jharkhand.
Ask Automotive rallied 3.51% after its board approved entering into a joint venture with T.D. Holding GMBH (TDH) to manufacture, market, and sell sunroof control cables and helix cables for passenger vehicles through a joint venture company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app