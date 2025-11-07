Indigo Paints gains after Q2 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Indigo Paints added 1.07% to Rs 1000.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 10.9% to Rs 25.11 crore on 4.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 312.06 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 10.5% YoY to Rs 33.77 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.

EBITDA (excluding other income) stood at Rs 46.5 crore for the quarter ended 30th September 2025, registering the growth of 12.1% compared with Rs 41.5 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA margin marginally improved to 14.9% in Q2 FY26 as against 13.9% in Q2 FY25.

For the first half of FY26, the companys consolidated net profit rose 4.5% to Rs 51.03 crore on 1.7% increase in net sales to Rs 620.92 crorein H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.